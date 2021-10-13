San Diego International Film Festival kicks off Thursday

SAN DIEGO — Organizers are gearing up for the San Diego International Film Festival, which kicks off Thursday.

In its 20th year, the festival will feature a mix of in-person and virtual events this time around. Fifteen in-person screenings will take place at iconic locations across San Diego with another 150 films broadcast online from Oct. 14-23.

Features, documentaries and shorts will be available on demand in the Festival Virtual Village while in-person events and screenings are happening at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park, the Catamaran Resort on Mission Bay and the USS Midway.

Opening night on Thursday features “C’mon, C’mon” with Joaquin Phoenix, described by San Diego International Film Festival CEO Tonya Mantooth as a beautiful film that focuses on connecting with family and seeing the world through children’s’ eyes.

The event closes with “Lost Daughter,” a psychological drama directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Olivia Colman.

A special tribute to veterans is set for Oct. 23 with a screening of “Hornet’s Nest,” described as a powerful military film, shown at the USS Midway followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers.

See information about tickets and the films featured at the event on the San Diego International Film Festival website.