LA JOLLA, Calif. — The 21st annual San Diego International Film Festival is underway at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

The festival, which started Wednesday and runs through Sunday, receives more than 3,000 submissions from about 82 countries, but only features 100 movies in its lineup.

On Thursday, FOX 5’s Kathleen Bade was in attendance at the “Night of the Stars” which honored actors Andy Garcia, Regina Hall, Tony Hale, Lisa Ann Walter and Dr. Brook Parker-Bello.

Full passes start at $200 and individual screenings cost $16.