San Diego International Auto Show canceled again this year

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego International Auto Show has been canceled for the second year in a row because of issues stemming from the coronavirus, according to organizers.

The 2022 San Diego International Auto Show was scheduled to take place Dec. 30-Jan. 2 at the San Diego Convention Center. Organizers announced the decision to cancel the event in a news release Friday.

“After careful consideration of a variety of COVID related factors, including uncertain event verification requirements, vehicle chip and inventory challenges, and most importantly, concern for the health and safety of attendees, exhibitors and sponsors, show officials determined that the responsible decision was to cancel the show. Given current conditions it would not be possible to produce an event of the caliber that show-goers have come to expect and deserve,” the news release said.

The auto show is the second largest in California and one of the best attended public events at the San Diego Convention Center, according to organizers. The 2021 show was also canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plans for the 2023 show are already in the works, organizers said, and they hope to have an even better show experience for guests next year.