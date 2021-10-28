SAN DIEGO — Four San Diego County eateries were recognized on a recent list of the 100 best restaurants for a date in the United States.

Two popular apps, online reservation service OpenTable and dating app Bumble, compiled the list to help people choose the best spots for a date in their area. The ranking is based on reviews by diners between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

The San Diego County restaurants that made the list include:

Brigantine at Portside Pier

C-Level

Herb & Sea (Encinitas)

Valentina (Encinitas)

All restaurants with a minimum number of qualifying reviews were considered for the list with restaurants then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews that indicated “Good for Dates.”

OpenTable and Bumble also rolled out new local guides highlighting the top 25 restaurants for a date across major U.S. cities. See a map and list of the ‘100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America’ here.