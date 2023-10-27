SAN DIEGO — Halloween is almost here, which makes it the perfect time to cozy up with a spooky book or scary movie.

Although there’s no Blockbusters around, the San Diego County Library still offers DVD rentals as if we were still in the early 2000s. For those looking for a scary flick with a side of nostalgia, the library recommends these movies for the season:

While you may enjoy a thriller, the library also has some kid-friendly movie recommendations for the younger ones in the household. Here’s a look their top five:

To ensure you get a copy ahead of Halloween, click the links and place a movie on hold at a San Diego County Library branch nearest to you.

More movies and staff recommendations can be found on the library’s movie page.

More a of reader than a movie watcher? Then the library still has you covered, of course.

For the adults readers, there are several horror books available for checkout. The library recommends these reads for the season:

For the younger readers, here are the most popular Halloween books for kids:

If none of these are a fit, you can browse the library’s full collection of Halloween-themed nonfiction and fiction books for all ages here.

Boo! Happy Halloween!