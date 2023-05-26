SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Fair is less than two weeks from opening, and preparations are well underway.

“Every day you come out here, there’s something new set up. There’s a new ride, there’s new food stands,” said Tristan Hallman with the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Opening day for the fair is June 7, and anyone driving by can already catch a glimpse of what’s to come. According to Hallman, last year’s fair saw near one million visitors and this year, they hope to surpass that attendance number during the 22 days the fair will run for.

The fairgrounds welcome large-scale events all year long and recently the North County Transit District and SANDAG were awarded a $100 million grant that will help lead to big upgrades for the area.

“We call it the down payment on this project. The total project cost is $230 million,” said Chris Orlando, chief planning and communications officer for NCTD.

The project includes double tracking a stretch of the corridor, replacing the more than 100-year-old bridge, and a special events platform at the fairgrounds.

“The major events will be served. We anticipate the first year of opening about 800,000 visitors will use the platform,” said Orlando.

Federal grants would complete the funding for the project, which may come through by the end of the year.

In the meantime the focus turns to the next event on the calendar. This year’s fair theme “Get Out There” celebrates the great outdoors and all San Diego has to offer.