A month before the Coronavirus hit the U.S. and it was making news in China, I was being interviewed by a radio station in San Francisco (KGO 810 AM; if you’re in the area, I highly recommend it). They asked me if the virus made its way here, do I think it would affect how movie theatres do business. I naively said, “No way! People are always going to go to movies. I mean, I hate when the person behind me coughs and I feel that hot air hit the back of my head, but it never kept me from going. When you’d hear about head lice being transferred from movie theatre seats, it didn’t keep people from going.”

I told them that I was most annoyed by the melted Junior Mints that my shoes stick to on the ground, or the person lighting up their cell phone a few seats away from me. There was also that time a dude spent 6 minutes and 33 seconds trying to open his package of Red Vines...about four inches from my ear.