DEL MAR, Calif. — Adventure awaits at the San Diego County Fair. This year’s theme embraces the great outdoors and encourages everyone to “Get Out There.”

Opening day is June 7, and for the following 22 days through the Fourth of July, the Del Mar Fairgrounds is transformed into a wonderland of fun and adventure with deliciously strange food concoctions, unique adult beverages at two speakeasies and of course, music. In all, there are seven stages including the Main Stage Concert Series featuring everything from Nelly, Lynyrd Skynyrd to Carly Pierce, Boyz 2 Men and Elle King with Randy Houser and more.

This year, the fairgrounds are also partnering with San Diego County Parks & Rec and California State Parks, which were showcasing exotic animals Wednesday like snakes and tarantulas, goats and livestock, plus a new horse experience and large birds.

And, of course all of the delicious, crazy and curious food you can eat.

“We take half of the coconut, fill it up with rice, put coconut shrimp in it and mango chunks and cover it with sweet chili sauce,” Chicken Charlie said. “New this year, I’ve got deep fried s’mores on a stick.”

Plus, some old favorites: “We’re bringing back a bunch of big hits from last year: deep-fried Oreos, fried Twinkies, frog legs, bacon-wrapped pickles, pineapple bowl,” Charlie said.

Some important things to look for are Pay One Price Ride Days on Wednesdays and Thursdays in June from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For all the details and full schedule, visit www.sdfair.com.

The fair is now cashless, so visitors are encouraged to buy their tickets online in advance. Some vendors do still take cash. Ticket prices vary, but general admission on the weekends is $20 for adults and $17 for kids. The fair is closed Monday and Tuesday throughout the 22 days – except the last two, which are the 3rd and 4th of July.