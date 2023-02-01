SAN DIEGO — It’s almost time to shine your boots and dust off your cowboy hat because a country music festival is coming to Gallagher Square at Petco Park this Spring.

Local radio station 103.7 KSON announced CountryFest will be back this year on March 25, featuring an array of artists. Here’s a sneak peak at the festival lineup:

-Lee Brice

-Parmalee

-Easton Corbin

-Hannah Ellis

-Dillion Carmichael

Easton Corbin performs during the CMA Fan Fest Thursday, June 9, 2011 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tickets went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Country music lovers can lasso their festival passes here for $45.

Last year’s CountryFest was held at Viejas Casino & Resort with artists including Jimmie Alle, Joe Nichols and Jackson Dean.