SAN DIEGO — It’s officially time for summer music in San Diego, with serious superstars set to perform this month at the county’s biggest venues.

Here’s a rundown some of the concerts with popular artists happening in June that you do not want to miss:

Janet Jackson R&B and pop superstar Janet Jackson will be stopping by the Chula Vista amphitheater this month, as part of her “Together Again” Tour. The cross-country tour will bring some of her latest hits and most iconic songs to audiences, alongside supporting artist, Ludacris. Tickets are available via Live Nation. When: Sunday, June 11 at 7:45 p.m. Where: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

An Evening with John Legend In a special solo performance alongside the San Diego Symphony, John Legend will be bringing songs and stories to the downtown waterfront. The 12-time Grammy winner’s concert will feature intimate reimagined performances of his greatest hits. Tickets are available on the San Diego Symphony’s website. When: June 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Where: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Lynyrd Skynyrd Ahead of their debut album’s 50th anniversary, Lynyrd Skynyrd will be bringing their Southern rock style to the San Diego County Fair’s Corona stage. The career-spanning concert is one of several taking to the fair stage as part of their annual Toyota Summer Concert Series. Tickets are available on the San Diego County Fair website. When: Saturday, June 17 from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Where: San Diego County Fair



Earth, Wind & Fire GRAMMY Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Earth, Wind & Fire will be bringing their legendary music and stage performance to the downtown waterfront amphitheater, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Tickets are available on the San Diego Symphony’s website. When: Sunday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. Where: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Blink-182 The locally formed band, Blink-182, will be heading to Penchanga Arena for two nights during their biggest tour to date. The 90s punk group, who recently reunited after nearly 10 years, will be returning to their hometown of America’s Finest City for the first time since their last single, “EDGING.” Tickets are available on Blink-182’s website. When: Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Penchanga Arena

Barenaked Ladies The band, Barenaked Ladies, is bringing their “Last Summer on Earth” tour to San Diego this month at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. When: Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m. Where: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Logic Grammy-nominated rapper and record producer Logic will be bringing his cross country “College Park Tour” to Petco Park’s Gallagher Square later this month, supporting his latest album of the same name. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. When: Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. Where: Gallagher Square at Petco Park



With so many artists headed to America’s Finest City this month, the options are endless for music lovers to experience some of their favorite songs live.