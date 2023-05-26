ENCINITAS, Calif. — San Diego Botanic Garden (SDBG) is celebrating the upcoming summer season with concerts, special events, food and drink packages.

“Summer Nights” begins July 13 and runs through Aug. 17 on select Thursdays, SDBG announced in a press release.

If you like jazz music, there will be plenty to enjoy at the event. Artists such as Euphoria Brass Band whose music style resonates New Orleans-style jazz with a West Coast vibe, or 1940s Shanghai jazz from Jessica Fichot.

Here’s a list of this year’s “Summer Nights” events:

“As San Diego’s leading botanic garden, we always strive to provide our community the chance to gather, enjoy the outdoors and learn about nature,” said San Diego Botanic Garden President and CEO Ari Novy, Ph.D. “From a sunset concert series and outdoor picnics to a thrilling new plant show, we have a jam-packed lineup of events and programming for locals and visitors to explore throughout the season. We’re particularly excited to welcome the traveling Savage Gardens exhibition to San Diego for the first time, which will offer an incredible look into the fascinating world of carnivorous plants – some of the most unusual and often misunderstood plants in the world.”

“Summer Nights” is also holding a Wine in the Garden event, where guests can learn about French Bordeaux wines and taste them during a relaxed summer evening presentation.

Savage Gardens, running from July 4-Oct, 29, is another San Diego Botanic Garden summer event that highlights carnivorous plants with large-scale artistic installations.