SAN DIEGO — Cheers to San Diego Beer Weekend!

The San Diego Brewers Guild, who hosts the annual event, announced on Thursday that the celebration of the local independent craft beer scene will be coming back on from June 9 to 11.

The announcement comes, conveniently, ahead of National Beer Day on Friday.

“Beer Weekend is simply another fun initiative we created to urge San Diegans to go out and support this great industry in our city. It serves as a great start to San Diego’s impeccable summer as well,” Brewers Guild Executive Director Paige McWey Acers said.

San Diego-area breweries will be offering beer specials during the event that are served in limited-edition San Diego-themed pint glasses.

Among the breweries offering these specials are Vista’s Eppig Brewing, Carmel Mountain’s Second Chance Beer Company, North Park’s The Original 40 Brewing Company and Chula Vista Brewery.

The commemorative pint glasses will be sold at the participating breweries. A portion of the proceeds from pint glasses sales will be donated to the the nonprofit Brewers Guild.