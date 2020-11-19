San Diego Bay Parade of Lights canceled amid virus surge

SAN DIEGO – Organizers have canceled the annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights citing the recent surge in local coronavirus cases.

Approximately 80 boats were scheduled to participate in the 49th annual event, which had been planned to be held in the evenings on Dec. 13 on Dec. 20.

“We are disappointed that the parade cannot take place this year but we would like to do our part to minimize the spread of the virus,” organizers said in a Thursday announcement. “Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season. See you next year!”

The cancellation comes as San Diego County — and much of the state — dropped down into California’s most restrictive “purple” reopening tier. On Thursday, the county reported 899 new virus cases, marking the ninth consecutive day in which it has tallied more than 600 new cases.