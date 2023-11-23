SAN DIEGO — This year’s Thanksgiving morning became very special for a North County teen who plays the clarinet.

Sofia Rosati, a 15-year-old who attends Poway High School, was one of 200 performers selected across the country to march in the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The group in which she will be performing with is known as “The Great American Marching Band.”

After discovering there were open auditions to join the marchers while watching last year’s parade, she vied for her spot on the pavement. Her skills must up to par and beyond because to her delight, she was selected for the 2023 ceremony.

While speaking to FOX 5 from New York City, Rosati expressed her excitement for the once in a lifetime opportunity. She also gave some insight into her performance.

“Marching the parade route, we’ll be performing ‘Sweet Caroline’ and then at Harold Square we’ll be playing ‘Cheeseburgers in Paradise’ as a tribute to Jimmy Buffet,” said Rosati.

The local teen will be performing for the full two and half miles of the parade, which takes place Thursday morning in the Big Apple. She’s been in New York practicing for the event for a few days prior to Thanksgiving.

“It’s been an amazing experience and everything, and I’m really excited to do this,” said Rosati.

The high school sophomore has been playing the clarinet since she was in the 5th grade, so about four or five years. Now marching with “The Great American Marching Band,” she’s sure to earn some bragging rights upon her return to San Diego.