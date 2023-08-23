SAN DIEGO — Labor Day is quickly approaching with many Southern California residents locking in their plans for the long weekend.

For those intending to enjoy the holiday in San Diego, you may want to anticipate crowds as America’s Finest City is the No. 2 destination for SoCal residents this year, according to data collected by the American Automobile Association (AAA).

In order to determine which cities would be the “hot spots” for Labor Day weekend travel, AAA reviewed surveys sent to a random sample of AAA advisors between July 12 and July 26, 2023. The association confirmed a total of 165 advisors responded.

Based on the information given in those surveys, the top five destinations for Southern California residents are:

1) Las Vegas

2) San Diego

3) Central Coast (Santa Barbara to Monterey)

4) Grand Canyon

5) Mexico (cruises and resorts)

When considering AAA booking data nationwide, these are the top five international destinations for the up-and-coming Labor Day weekend:

1) Vancouver

2) Rome

3) London

4) Dublin

5) Paris

When looking at flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises for the 2023 Labor Day holiday, AAA reported that domestic bookings are up 4% and international bookings are up 44% compared to last year.

You may want to hustle if you are leaning towards a stay-cation in San Diego for this holiday as a wave of travelers may be headed south in the coming weeks. That may also be true for those considering a quick vacation to Mexico.

Labor Day, which recognizes the American labor movement, falls on Monday, Sept. 4.