City life in Little Italy on a sunny day in San Diego, Calif. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — Internet personality Sam the Cooking Guy will be hosting a free al fresco dining experience Friday outside the Little Italy Food Hall.

This popup cookout will feature this month’s taco special, with Sam Zien grilling up all the goodness to pile high on tortillas for those who come hungry.

Attendees can expect an array of cocktail options, bar cart drink specials and tacos for a limited time while supplies last.

There will also be lawn games for leisure and entertainment, which is sure to be accompanied by a San Diego sunset.

Wear your dancing shoes if you want to bust a move. Live music will be bringing energy and sound to this cookout from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can RSVP for the event on Facebook or Eventbrite, though it’s not required to attend. More information can be found here.

Event organizers say this is not a ticketed cooking demo, meaning the popup event is free to attend. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Back in March, Sam the Cooking Guy’s CooCoo’s Nest joined the Little Italy piazza and Food Hall. This spot is dedicated entirely to fried chicken sandwiches. It features signature southern-style chicken and other unique takes on the classic flavor.

Sam Zien, known online as Sam the Cooking Guy, holding one of the sandwiches offered at CooCoo’s Nest in the Little Italy Food Hall. (Courtesy of CooCoo’s Nest)

CooCoo’s Nest is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The space is located in the Little Italy Food Hall on 550 West Date Street.

Why wait until Tuesday to enjoy some tacos when Sam the Cooking Guy will be behind the flat top grill Friday at this special popup event?