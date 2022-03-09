SAN DIEGO – Longtime San Diego radio personality and comedian Russ T. Nailz has died, sources told FOX 5 on Wednesday. He was 64.

Nailz, whose real name was Russ Stolnack, burst onto the local comedy scene in the late 1970s. He was a multiple-time regional Emmy winner, an entertainer who performed in Las Vegas and a humorist known for his impressions — notably of Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy character from the “Anchorman” movies — as well as for his musical stylings on stage.

A biography on Nailz’s website touts his ability to “(spew) out funny bits as fast and furiously as a wood chipper.” His reel posted to YouTube demonstrates a talent for song parodies and impressions of musicians including Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, among others.

He also routinely performed as a musician in his own right. The last video posted to his YouTube account in January was a lively rendition of the 1959 Bobby Darin hit “Dream Lover.”

Nailz was regularly featured on San Diego’s 91X FM Radio and KUSI-TV and acted as auctioneer for many local charities.

No further information was immediately available on the circumstances of his death.

FOX 5’s Phil Blauer contributed to this report.