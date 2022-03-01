SAN DIEGO — Want to enjoy a movie, food and skyline views of the city? The Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego announced Tuesday it is kicking off its 2022 season.

Opening night will be Thursday, March 17 at 8 p.m., featuring the screening of “10 Things I Hate About You.”

The outdoor cinema venue offers spectacular skyline views of Downtown San Diego, classic table games and a food and drink menu. Seating is first-come, first serve as doors open 30-60 minutes before each screening.

The Rooftop Cinema Club says it has added new Adirondack chairs available for guests who can watch the movie with personal headphones on the big LED screen.

“Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero’s film queue is an eclectic mix of popular titles, recently-released films and cult-classics,” cinema club officials said in a press release. “Included among them are pet-friendly ‘Wooftop’ screenings, sing-along films, anniversary flicks and celebrations of special occasions like 4/20, National Record Store Day and National Superhero Day.”

For ticket information and showing times through May 1, visit www.rooftopcinemaclub.com/embarcadero.