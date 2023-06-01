This image shows the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in Downtown San Diego. (Rooftop Cinema Club)

SAN DIEGO — Pride Month has arrived, and the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero has a special slate of movies hitting their downtown silver screen throughout the month.

A total of eight Pride Month films are scheduled for Thursdays throughout the month of June, from LGBTQ+ hits to movies loved by the community.

As an added bonus, the Rooftop Cinema Club will be donating $1 to Lambda Legal for every ticket sold to the Pride Month screenings, alongside the organization’s other locations across the country.

Lambda Legal is the oldest and largest national legal organization that works to advance civil rights for LGBTQ+ people and those living with HIV.

“From the very first day that we started Rooftop Cinema Club, we knew that giving back to the community was going to be a pillar of our core beliefs and it’s something we love to do,” Rooftop Cinema Club Founder Gerry Cottle said in a release.

“Lambda Legal is doing tremendous work to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud to support them during Pride Month,” he continued.

The special Pride Month screenings schedule can be found below:

June 1: “Top Gun” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

June 8: “But I’m a Cheerleader” and “Fight Club”

June 15: “The Birdcage” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

June 22: “Death Becomes Her”

June 29: “Mean Girls”

The Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero is located on the open-air 4th Floor Sport Terrace of the Harbor Tower of the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

Screenings after 4:30 p.m. are strictly for those 18 and older, while the screenings before then are open to all ages. Doors for all screenings open 30 to 60 minutes before the movie is set to start. The full line-up at the downtown outdoor movie theater can be found here.

Tickets are available for purchase here, starting at $16.50. Discounts are available for members of the military and students.

“We hope that our fans in San Diego and across the country turn out in droves to enjoy a night out on the Rooftop during Pride Month while helping support (Lambda Legal),” Cottle continued.