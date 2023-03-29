Singer John Legend performs during a rally with former President Barack Obama Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SAN DIEGO — It’s swooning season this summer as John Legend makes his debut at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, concert officials announced.

The 12-time Grammy award-winning artist looks to showcase his soothing, soulful voice during “An Evening With John Legend” on June 16 at 7:30 p.m., the San Diego Symphony stated in a press release Thursday.

The outdoor event, which also offers a romantic backdrop of the San Diego skyline and bay, will make tickets available on March 31 at 10 a.m.

“This special solo performance will feature intimate reimagining’s of Legend’s greatest hits (“All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” “Tonight”), unexpected stories from Legend’s life and career, and selections from his latest album LEGEND (“Nervous,” “Wonder Woman”) recently released via Republic Records,” officials said.