Rolling Stones to kick off ‘No Filter’ tour in San Diego

The Rolling Stones rock the stage on an earlier leg of the “No Filter” tour. (Photo: J. Rose via Rolling Stones)

SAN DIEGO — The Rolling Stones “No Filter” tour is returning for a 15-city run in 2020, and it’s kicking off with a date in San Diego.

The Stones will play SDCCU Stadium on May 8, according to a tour announcement from the band. The legendary rockers will then head on a tour across North America, stopping off at stadiums in Vancouver, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Atlanta, among other cities.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. You can register for pre-sale and get more ticket information on the band’s website.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” frontman Mick Jagger said in the tour announcement news release.

This year will mark the second time in five years the Stones have kicked off a tour in San Diego: In 2015, they launched “Zip Code” at Petco Park.

The “No Filter” tour is an extension of a show series that started in 2017 and had additional legs in 2018 and 2019. Here is the full list of dates:

May 8, 2020 San Diego, Calif. SDCCU Stadium

May 12, 2020 Vancouver, B.C. BC Place

May 16, 2020 Minneapolis, Minn. U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20, 2020 Nashville, Tenn. Nissan Stadium

May 24, 2020 Austin, Texas Circuit of The Americas

May 29, 2020 Dallas, Texas Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6, 2020 Buffalo, N.Y. New Era Field

June 10, 2020 Detroit, Mi. Ford Field

June 14, 2020 Louisville, K.Y. Cardinal Stadium

June 19, 2020 Cleveland, Ohio FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23, 2020 Pittsburgh, Pa. Heinz Field

June 27, 2020 St. Louis, Mo. The Dome at America’s Center

July 1, 2020 Charlotte, N.C. Bank of America Stadium

July 5, 2020 Tampa, Fla. Raymond James Stadium

July 9, 2020 Atlanta, Ga. Mercedes-Benz Stadium