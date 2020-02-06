Watch Now
Rolling Stones to kick off ‘No Filter’ tour in San Diego

The Rolling Stones rock the stage on an earlier leg of the “No Filter” tour. (Photo: J. Rose via Rolling Stones)

SAN DIEGO — The Rolling Stones “No Filter” tour is returning for a 15-city run in 2020, and it’s kicking off with a date in San Diego.

The Stones will play SDCCU Stadium on May 8, according to a tour announcement from the band. The legendary rockers will then head on a tour across North America, stopping off at stadiums in Vancouver, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Atlanta, among other cities.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. You can register for pre-sale and get more ticket information on the band’s website.

 “It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” frontman Mick Jagger said in the tour announcement news release.

This year will mark the second time in five years the Stones have kicked off a tour in San Diego: In 2015, they launched “Zip Code” at Petco Park.

The “No Filter” tour is an extension of a show series that started in 2017 and had additional legs in 2018 and 2019. Here is the full list of dates:

May 8, 2020                        San Diego, Calif.                    SDCCU Stadium
May 12, 2020                      Vancouver, B.C.                   BC Place
May 16, 2020                      Minneapolis, Minn.             U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20, 2020                      Nashville, Tenn.                   Nissan Stadium
May 24, 2020                      Austin, Texas                        Circuit of The Americas
May 29, 2020                      Dallas, Texas                         Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6, 2020                        Buffalo, N.Y.                          New Era Field
June 10, 2020                     Detroit, Mi.                          Ford Field
June 14, 2020                     Louisville, K.Y.                      Cardinal Stadium
June 19, 2020                     Cleveland, Ohio                    FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23, 2020                     Pittsburgh, Pa.                   Heinz Field
June 27, 2020                     St. Louis, Mo.                     The Dome at America’s Center
July 1, 2020                         Charlotte, N.C.                     Bank of America Stadium
July 5, 2020                         Tampa, Fla.                            Raymond James Stadium
July 9, 2020                         Atlanta, Ga.                         Mercedes-Benz Stadium

