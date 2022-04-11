SAN DIEGO – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will bring their joint U.S. tour to California this fall, kicking off the first of 13 new dates in San Diego, they announced Monday.

Plant and Krauss are slated to perform Aug. 15 at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. It is among five new California dates on the duo’s calendar in their first tour together since 2009, which came following the release of the Grammy-winning “Raising Sand.”

Their most recent release, “Raise the Roof,” came out in mid-November, a long-awaited addition from the beloved country and bluegrass performer Krauss and the former Led Zeppelin frontman.

Presale tickets for their new dates go on sale Tuesday with tickets opening to the general public Friday. Those using the password “PLANTKRAUSS” can get access to tickets starting at 10 a.m. EST, according to a tweet from Krauss.

Their show is part of a major year of concerts at the state-of-the-art local venue with views of the skyline near San Diego’s waterfront. Others scheduled to perform there this year include pop singer Olivia Rodrigo (May 18), comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short (June 19), Boyz II Men (June 25), Norah Jones with Regina Spektor (June 28), rapper Common (July 3), Sheryl Crow (Aug. 2) and Jennifer Hudson (Aug. 28).

The venue first opened in the summer of 2021 after a multimillion renovation done in a joint agreement by the San Diego Symphony and the Port of San Diego.

Their 13 new dates on their tour include:

DATE CITY VENUE Aug. 15 San Diego The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park Aug. 17 Santa Barbara, California Santa Barbara Bowl Aug. 18 Los Angeles Greek Theatre Aug. 20 Stateline, Nevada Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s Aug. 21 Berkeley, California The Greek Theatre Aug. 23 Napa, California Oxbow RiverStage Aug. 25 Bend, Oregon Hayden Homes Amphitheatre Aug. 27 Troutdale, Oregon McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater Aug. 28 Redmond, Washington Marymoor Park Aug. 30 Salt Lake City, Utah Sandy Amphitheater Sept. 1 Denver Red Rocks Amphitheater Sept. 3 Grand Prarie, Texas Texas Trust CU Theater Grand Prarie Sept. 4 Austin, Texas Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

More information on the Plant and Krauss tour is available online by clicking or tapping here.