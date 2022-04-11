SAN DIEGO – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will bring their joint U.S. tour to California this fall, kicking off the first of 13 new dates in San Diego, they announced Monday.
Plant and Krauss are slated to perform Aug. 15 at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. It is among five new California dates on the duo’s calendar in their first tour together since 2009, which came following the release of the Grammy-winning “Raising Sand.”
Their most recent release, “Raise the Roof,” came out in mid-November, a long-awaited addition from the beloved country and bluegrass performer Krauss and the former Led Zeppelin frontman.
Presale tickets for their new dates go on sale Tuesday with tickets opening to the general public Friday. Those using the password “PLANTKRAUSS” can get access to tickets starting at 10 a.m. EST, according to a tweet from Krauss.
Their show is part of a major year of concerts at the state-of-the-art local venue with views of the skyline near San Diego’s waterfront. Others scheduled to perform there this year include pop singer Olivia Rodrigo (May 18), comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short (June 19), Boyz II Men (June 25), Norah Jones with Regina Spektor (June 28), rapper Common (July 3), Sheryl Crow (Aug. 2) and Jennifer Hudson (Aug. 28).
The venue first opened in the summer of 2021 after a multimillion renovation done in a joint agreement by the San Diego Symphony and the Port of San Diego.
Their 13 new dates on their tour include:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Aug. 15
|San Diego
|The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
|Aug. 17
|Santa Barbara, California
|Santa Barbara Bowl
|Aug. 18
|Los Angeles
|Greek Theatre
|Aug. 20
|Stateline, Nevada
|Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
|Aug. 21
|Berkeley, California
|The Greek Theatre
|Aug. 23
|Napa, California
|Oxbow RiverStage
|Aug. 25
|Bend, Oregon
|Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
|Aug. 27
|Troutdale, Oregon
|McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
|Aug. 28
|Redmond, Washington
|Marymoor Park
|Aug. 30
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Sandy Amphitheater
|Sept. 1
|Denver
|Red Rocks Amphitheater
|Sept. 3
|Grand Prarie, Texas
|Texas Trust CU Theater Grand Prarie
|Sept. 4
|Austin, Texas
|Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
More information on the Plant and Krauss tour is available online by clicking or tapping here.