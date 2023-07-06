BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — Looking for some summer fun? Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain is offering free rides for those born in 1983 in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Only a few hours from the San Diego area, Big Bear Lake’s iconic Alpine Slide, located at 800 Wildrose Lane, sends riders on controlled sleds down a quarter-mile-long-cement track, featuring twisty curves, high-banked turns and long straight-aways.

Riders will be given one free Alpine Slide ride if they present a photo ID that shows a 1983 date of birth at the ticket window. The deal starts from July 8 to July 14 and cannot be combined with any other offer, the family-fun center said in a press release Thursday.

“It’s hard to believe, but for four decades, the Alpine Slide ride has set itself apart as a one-of-a-kind experience in Southern California that can only be found right here in Big Bear Lake,” said Alpine Slide Big Bear General Manager Julie Eubanks. “A lot has changed since 1983, but one thing for certain is we’ve provided year-round family fun for 40 straight years.”

Alpine Slide first debuted on July 8, 1983, becoming a go-to spot for families. Since then, the recreation center has added a total of seven attractions, including an oval go-kart track, Mineshaft Coaster, snow tubing experience, Magic Carpet lift, among others.