INDIO, Calif. – Kanye West is no longer just a college dropout, according to Rolling Stone and Variety.

On Monday, the publications reported West will no longer perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, slated to kick off in less than two weeks. The singer was set to headline the event April 17 and April 24.

The news comes as multiple outlets reported last week that the “Famous” rapper was seeking help following weeks of rants on social media attacking ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

A Kardashian source recently told Page Six: “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

In mid-March, the singer was also pulled from the Grammys lineup by officials over “concerning online behavior.”

FOX 5 reached out to Coachella officials for comment.

Harry Styles is currently set to headline the festival on April 15 and April 23, while Billie Eilish will headline on April 17 and April 24. This year’s lineup also includes performers like Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Karol G, Danny Elfman and more.

For the full line-up, click or tap here.