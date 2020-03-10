Report: Coachella, Stagecoach may be postponed

SAN DIEGO — Coachella and Stagecoach may be postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, Billboard reported Monday.

The two popular music and arts festivals are the latest events under consideration for cancellation or postponement in response to the outbreak.

According to Billboard’s reports, concert organizers were expected to make a decision later this week regarding whether the events — both scheduled to take place next month at the Empire Polo Club in Indio — would proceed as scheduled.