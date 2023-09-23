The Writers Guild of America is in the final phase of negotiations with Hollywood’s major studios and streaming services, according to reports.

An industry insider told Variety that the talks are “mainly down to language now” and that negotiations are in the “home stretch.”

Negotiation meetings between the sides have made considerable progress in recent weeks, which may be contributed to the presence of four top executives: Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Disney’s Bob Iger, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos.

The proposed three-year project would bring an end to one of the longest strikes in Hollywood history; the WGA has been on strike since May 2 – 144 days ago.

Representatives from SAG-AFTRA are still hammering out a deal with AMPTP and are looking to end their picketing that started in mid-July.