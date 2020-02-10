Renée Zellweger wins 2nd career Oscar for ‘Judy’

Renée Zellweger accepts the Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Judy’ onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

LOS ANGELES — Renée Zellwegger has won the best actress Academy Award for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the tumultuous final year of her life.

It is Zellweger’s second Oscar; she won the supporting actress award in 2004 for “Cold Mountain.”

The actress has enjoyed front-runner status throughout awards season, picking up top Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild honors last month.

Zellweger undertook the huge challenge of playing the beloved star by focusing on every aspect of Garland, including her voice, hair, makeup and stage presence.