SAN DIEGO — Looking for something to do with the kids this summer when school is out? Why not take them to see a movie at an affordable price.

The Regal Summer Movie Express will be showing $2 kids movies all summer long at participating locations across San Diego County.

“Shrek,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Puss in Boots” and “Kung Fu Panda” are just a few of the family-favorite characters that you can see on the big screen.

The promotion will run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the first showing of the day.

Each week their will be two movies eligible for the promotion. Both movies will play on both days and each theater will have the same options available.

For example, on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21 you can see either “Minions: The Rise of Gru” or “The SpongeBob SquarePants” movie on either day at all participating theaters for $2 for the first showing of the day.

The following locations are participating in the Regal Summer Movie Express:

Regal Rancho Del Rey. 1025 Tierra Del Rey, Chula Vista

Regal Escondido. 350 W Valley Parkway, Escondido

Regal Edwards San Marcos. 1180 W San Marcos Boulevard, San Marcos. Starting June 13

Regal Carlsbad. 2501 El Camino Real, Carlsbad. Starting June 13

Regal Mission Marketplace. 431 College Boulevard, Oceanside Starting June 20

Regal Oceanside. 401 Mission Avenue, Oceanside. Starting June 20

Regal Edwards Rancho San Diego. 2951 Jamacha Road, El Cajon. Starting June 20

Regal Parkway Plaza. 405 Parkway Plaza, El Cajon. Starting June 20

Regal Edwards Mira Mesa 10733. Starting June 20

You can find a full schedule of showings here.

The promotion will run through Aug. 9 at all participating theaters, with “Curious George” and “Kung Fu Panda 3” as the final movie options.