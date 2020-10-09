Regal Cinemas temporarily closes hundreds of locations, including 7 in San Diego County

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Thursday was the last day to catch a movie at hundreds of Regal Cinemas locations nationwide for the foreseeable future.

Just a few cars dotted the parking lot of Regal Rancho Del Rey in Chula Vista Thursday evening as final customers trickled in and out of the theater for the last time, at least for awhile. Though no reopening dates have been announced, Regal says the closures are temporary.

Regal is the country’s second largest theater chain behind AMC and has eight locations in San Diego County. Only its location in Carlsbad will remain open locally, according to the company.

“It’s more of a bummer, (especially) knowing that it just opened and then unfortunately they have to go back to closing,” moviegoer Maximus Lane said.

The announcement comes just about a month after theaters were given the green light to reopen in the county. Regal cited major revenue losses during extended closures and changing guidelines during the pandemic.

For those who prefer the theater experience, they got to take it in for the last few weeks with far fewer people packing the theater.

“It was nice, but for them it’s a business right?” Rebeca Gomez said. “So, they’re losing money.”