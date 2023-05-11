SAN DIEGO — Is this a “Parallel Universe?” The Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to rock Snapdragon Stadium on Friday as part of their 23-date global trek across North America and Europe.

The band, who recently took home the Global Icon Award at the MTV VMAs, will be joined by special guests The Mars Volta and Thundercat.

To add to all the hype, the funk-rock group released two albums last year — October’s “Return of the Dream Canteen” and April’s “Unlimited Love” — which both spent time in first place on Billboard’s top album sales chart.

For those still looking to snag a ticket and relish all that is “Californication,” there are still seats available for purchase with ticket prices ranging from $119 upwards to $400, according to Ticketmaster.

For those heading to the show Friday, here’s some helpful tips on how to deal with what’s expected to be a high capacity crowd.

Consider taking public transportation

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System has encouraged Red Hot Chili Peppers fans to be on the “Otherside” of traffic by taking public transportation.

Riders are able to park for free at dozens of MTS transit centers and ride the Trolley directly to Snapdragon Stadium. Plus, MTS says ramped up Trolley service will be provided to accommodate concertgoers.

Here’s a breakdown provided by MTS for travel to and from Friday’s concert.

Pre-event:

— All Trolley lines will run 15-minute service pre-event.

Post-event:

— Green Line: MTS will run standard 30-minute service in both directions after the concert, with extra 15-minute service as needed until crowds diminish.

–Last trips leaving Stadium Station after concert:

To Santee and other stations east of SDSU: 11:37 p.m. or 45 minutes after concert ends; whichever is later.

To SDSU: 12:07 a.m.

To 12th & Imperial (downtown San Diego): 12:37 a.m.

— UC San Diego Blue Line (north): One additional trip on the UC San Diego Blue Line from Old Town to UTC will depart after midnight. Fans traveling from north of Old Town should depart the Stadium Station by 11:30 p.m. to connect to the final Blue Line train north.

More information on how to get to Snapdragon Stadium via MTS services can be found here.

If driving, pre-purchase parking and arrive early

The parking lots are set to open at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving to the stadium early may help to avoid high traffic times.

In order to accommodate as many vehicles as possible, event organizers say concertgoers wishing to tailgate may do so in the area directly behind their vehicle.

For fans planning to drive to the event, parking spots can be pre-purchased here.

Rideshare drop-off

Snapdragon Stadium said rideshare drop-offs and pick-ups are welcome on Mission Village Drive, which is located just north of Jacaranda Street (inside Gate 1). More details and a closer look at a map of the area can be found here.

The much anticipated show starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Snapdragon Stadium gates opening at 4:30 p.m. and the parking lots opening at 2 p.m. See you “Under the Bridge” at Snapdragon Stadium!