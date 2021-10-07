Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Petco Park next year

Flea, Anthony Kiedis and Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during Rock in Rio 2019 at Palco Mundo at Cidade do Rock on October 3, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Southern California rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers, long a staple of summer concert tours, have a stadium show in San Diego that fans will want to pencil in for next year.

The band’s 2022 Global Stadium Tour will touch down at Petco Park July 27. Presale for VIP packages and other special offers go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., while general admission tickets will become available Oct. 15. The band is partnering with Ticketmaster, where you can purchase tickets.

Prices are expected to range from $49.50 to $199.50, plus service charges, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Eight local radio stations are expected to participate in a Live Nation pre-sale: 91X-FM, KXSN-FM, KIOZ-FM, KGB-FM, KFBG-FM, XMOR-FM, XGLX-FM and KLQV-FM, the newspaper adds.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the Petco Park show and music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Thundercat, an L.A. bass guitarist known to hip hop fans for his funky contributions to rap and R&B albums in addition to his solo work, is among the listed opening acts for the band.

The San Diego stop will mark the Peppers’ second date in North America after beginning the 32-city tour with a leg in Europe. It will be their first stop in America’s Finest City since 2017’s KAABOO in Del Mar.

The boys introduced the world tour with an announcement video sketch that showcased their trademark… mirth (CONTENT WARNING: Language):

The RHCP website has more info on the tour and links to relevant ticket information.