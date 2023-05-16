SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Louisiana-based rapper Torrence “Boosie” Hatch Jr. pleaded not guilty on Monday to one count of felony firearm possession during his first court appearance after his arrest earlier this month.

The rapper was arrested by San Diego police on May 6 after a traffic stop at 4700 Market Street in the Chollas View neighborhood. What prompted the stop was not disclosed by San Diego police, however, officers allegedly recovered two loaded handguns in the vehicle.

Louisiana-based rapper Torrence “Boosie” Hatch Jr. in a San Diego courtroom Monday, May 15. Hatch was charged with one count of felony firearm possession. (KSWB/FOX 5)

Hatch, 40, was charged with one count of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person during his arraignment Monday morning. If convicted of the charge, he could face up to three years in state prison.

A 28-year-old was also arrested by SDPD during the stop, but, he has not been charged in connection to the incident.

He remains out of custody on a $50,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 24, with a preliminary hearing set to take place on June 22.

Hatch was reportedly in San Diego to shoot a music video. He was also scheduled to perform at the Phantom Lounge and Nightclub in the Gaslamp Quarter on May 6.

Over the years, the rapper has had several run-ins with the law, according to Nexstar’s BRProud, including a five-year stint in a Louisiana prison before being released in March 2014.

During the Monday arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Matthew Carberry asked the court to require Hatch to be present at all future court dates, given previous convictions and scheduled out-of-state concerts in the coming months.

Hatch, who has had multiple stage names over the years, is known for songs like “Wipe Me Down” and “Set It Off.”