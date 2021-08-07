Rady Shell at Jacobs Park launches first public gala to thousands of concertgoers

SAN DIEGO — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park Friday launched their first public gala to thousands of adoring concertgoers.

As the centerpiece of the 3.7-acre public Jacobs Park developed and managed by the San Diego Symphony on the city’s scenic Embarcadero, the Rady Shell is the first permanent outdoor venue in the San Diego Symphony’s century-long history.

Park officials say the venue is designed to host more than 100 concerts and events year-round. It took two years and $85 million to put the project together.

The San Diego Symphony stole opening night, but San Diegans say the ambiance was brought in a memorable experience.

“Beautiful location to be in the city with everybody outside,” one fan said. “You can feel the breeze.”

While face masks were not required, plenty of people were seen still wearing them.

Philanthropists, like Gary Jacobs’ family, were major funders of the new venue, saying his family was thrilled to share the music with anyone lucky enough to be walking by. Boats also gathered for a free concert.

“I know my father is really excited about music, so I’m sure it was the sound, that’s what he is really into, but also we believe we that we want to have a great environment for everybody,” Jacobs said.

The San Diego Philharmonic played an eclectic mix of classical and modern compositions, highlighting the new upgrades to the stage and acoustics.

A fireworks display ended a night to remember in world-class fashion.