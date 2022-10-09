SAN DIEGO – With autumn in full swing, it is the perfect time to visit a pumpkin patch around you!

Here is a list of some of the pumpkin patches around San Diego County to get you in the fall spirit.

Goff Family Pumpkin Patch

Where: Liberty Station; 2830 Perry Rd, San Diego, CA 92106

When: Sept. 23 – Oct. 31

This dog-friendly pumpkin patch is open Sunday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What: Activities at this Liberty Station pumpkin patch include: movie nights, costume contests, fun photo opportunities, a Tap Truck serving beer and wine on the weekends, and great picnic spots at the pumpkin patch.

Cost: Free admission

Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Patch

Where: La Jolla; 6710 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla CA 92037

When: Oct. 1 – Oct. 31

Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What: This pumpkin patch in La Jolla offers: a haunted corn maze, bouncey houses, a photo station and many pumpkins.

Cost: Free admission

The Farm Stand

Where: Escondido; 2115 Miller Ave, Escondido, CA 92025

When: Opens Oct. 1

Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What: With lots and lots of pumpkins, the Farm Stand’s pumpkin patch has a special fall festival that they hold on Oct. 15 and 16 that features fun family activities and special goodies from local vendors.

Cost: Free admission

PB Pumpkin Patch

Where: Pacific Beach; 870 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach, CA 92109

When: Opens Oct. 1

Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What: This coastal pumpkin patch is family friendly and offers an assortment of pumpkins. Not only that, but this patch also offers a free carving and painting area for both kids and adults.

Cost: Free admission

Julian Farm and Orchard

Where: Julian; 4381 Julian Hwy, Santa Ysabel, CA 92070

When: Opens Oct. 1

Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Even though apple picking season is over, head over to Julian to pick up some pumpkins! While in Julian you can also visit their petting zoo, get on a tractor pulled hayride and participate in many more activities that make the drive to Julian well worth it.

Cost: Admission to the farm is $10

Carlsbad Strawberry Company

Where: Carlsbad; 1050 Cannon Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92008

When: Sept. 18 – Nov. 8

Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. And Friday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What: Switch out the strawberry picking to pumpkin picking! The Carlsbad Strawberry Company offers both pumpkins and a marigold field, both perfect opportunities to snap that great fall photo. For an additional price, visitors can also say hi to some animals, visit the lavender field, hop on a tractor ride and those brave enough may even want to enter into the haunted corn maze.

Cost: Admission to the pumpkin patch is $6

Summers Past Farms

Where: El Cajon; 15602 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon, CA

When: Sept. 29 – Oct. 31

Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: The Summers Past Farms is usually know for their diverse nursery and soap shop, however for the fall they are hosting a fun pumpkin patch with family friendly activities.

Cost: Free admission

Mountain Valley Ranch

Where: Ramona; 842 Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065

When: Sept. 24 – Oct. 31

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What: Head to Ramona for the Mountain Valley Ranch pumpkin patch. Of course, there will be lots of pumpkins there, but visitors can also enjoy strolling through a corn maze, a petting zoo, pony rides and they might even get the chance to try out a corn cannon.

Cost: Free admission