Prince Harry surprises guests at a screening of “Heart of Invictus” in Chula Vista. (GraceAnn Skidmore)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Guests attending a private screening of the upcoming Netflix documentary series “Heart of Invictus” received a surprise Monday, an appearance by the Duke of Sussex himself.

Prince Harry shocked attendees at the AMC 10 theater in Chula Vista, greeting guests and watching the screening with the crowd.

The documentary series follows a group of athletes as they prepare for the 2022 Invictus Games, a sporting event founded by Prince Harry for wounded service members, according to Netflix.

The screening was held for service members with the Navy Wounded Warrior Program, according to an Instagram from the USO.

Harry spoke to the audience about the sacrifices veterans and their families make while serving their countries and how he didn’t have the support he needed when he returned home from combat in Afghanistan

The five-episode “Heart of Invictus” debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 30.