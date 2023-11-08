SAN DIEGO — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attended military events Wednesday in the San Diego area ahead of Veterans Day.

The royal couple first visited military members and their families at Camp Pendleton Wednesday morning.

During the evening hours, Prince Harry and Meghan headed to the Navy SEAL Foundation’s unveiling of a 20,000-square-foot Warrior Fitness Program West Coast Facility in downtown San Diego.

“We are thrilled the Duke and Duchess are here, it’s quite an honor for them to be here for the commissioning, they’ve proven through the Archewell Foundation their commitment to Veteran causes, domestically and internationally, specifically they’ve really destigmatized mental health issues for those who have gone through military service and they’ve done that with courage and just great validation to have them here. It’s a great signal of partnership internationally, and we’re honored to have them here for the grand opening,” said Tony Duynstee, a former SEAL, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Senior Vice President.

The military facility features technology, equipment and personnel designed to help Navy SEAL warriors and veterans physically and mentally recover and rebuild from injuries and trauma, according to officials.