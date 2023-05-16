CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Grammy-nominated rapper, singer and songwriter Post Malone will be coming to the San Diego area as part of his newly-announced North American tour.

The show will take place on Aug. 13 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista as part of Post Malone’s If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour.

Tickets for the Chula Vista show go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m., with presale tickets available for Citi cardmembers starting Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets through Live Nation here. Various VIP packages will be available as well.

Known for some of his chart-topping hits like “Congratulations,” “I Fall Apart,” “Sunflower” and “Better Now,” Post Malone’s tour announcement precedes the release of his fifth full-length studio album “Austin,” which is set to release on July 28, according to a Live Nation news release.

His next single, “Mourning,” will release Friday, May 19 through Mercury Records/Republic Records.

The If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour will kick off on July 8 in Noblesville, Indiana and close out with an Aug. 19 show in San Bernardino.

You can find full tour dates and locations here.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours” said a quote attributed to Post.

Post Malone joins a growing list of popular acts scheduled to perform at the South Bay amphitheater like The Cure, Danny Elfman, Boy George and Fall Out Boy.

No supporting or opening acts have been announced for the Chula Vista show.