SAN DIEGO — Plant-based donuts are making its way to the North Park Vegan Food Popup next weekend.

Huntington Beach’s-own The Donunttery will be serving its vegan donuts Saturday, Aug. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at 3812 29th St, event officials announced Thursday.

The food truck offers a variety of selections, from Keto Cake donuts, made with fresh milled nut flours, butter and avocado oil, to matcha tea, vanilla and chocolate cacao nibs-flavored gluten-free donuts.

“We sought to transcend the vegan donut status quo of dry, dense, and dull equivalents without relying on synthetic preservatives, but rather, the use of hydration, a process inspired by our fellow bread bakers,” the shop said on its website.

With over 60 vendors, the North Park Vegan Food Popup has a choice for every type of foodie. The event features foods like pizza, burgers, sushi, tacos, noodles, corn dogs, lumpia, hot wings, croissants, stuffed waffles, curries, cookies, ice cream and more.

Other activities attendees can enjoy include products and services like apparel, henna, jewelry, CSA boxes, supplements, dog treats and home goods.

The North Park Vegan Food Popup is held every second Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., while up in North County, the Vista Vegan Food Popup is held every first and third Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Local Roots Kombucha.

Both locations will feature music and free parking. The pop-ups are family- and dog-friendly.