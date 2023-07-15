SAN DIEGO — There’s a summertime night market coming to town that’s made for foodie’s, knick-knack shoppers and those looking for some entertainment.

Foodieland — a family-friendly multi-cultural food event — is coming to Snapdragon Stadium for one weekend only in July.

Event organizers say attendees can expect over 190 vendors with a variety of foods, games, and entertainment for those of all ages.

Foodieland is an event series that started in Berkeley, California back in 2019. It was inspired by Asia’s famous open-air night markets.

Since then, organizers say this happening has gained popularity with 16 different annual events in varying cities and 880,000 yearly attendees.

It’s “a space to connect with family, friends and community over a unique food experience.”

A guest at an event hosted by Foodieland, the night market coming to San Diego County for the first time when it comes to Del Mar in May 2022. (Photo: Foodieland)

Last year, San Diego’s Foodieland took place at at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. With a fresh location at the region’s brand new state-of-the art stadium, this year’s Foodieland is expected to deliver.

The three -day event is scheduled for July 21-23.

Tickets are $6 and only available through Ticketmaster or Universe. Tickets will not be sold at the door. All children under 5 years of age will be admitted for free.

Here are some tips from Foodieland organizers to ensure attendees make the best of their experience:

— Browse the event directory beforehand, so you know what to try.

— Wear comfortable shoes, sun protection, a hat, and maybe bring a light jacket.

— Some vendors are cash only, so bring some cash. If you forget to bring cash, ATMs are available onsite.

They also offered what they called a “pro tip,” which is “divide and conquer.” They say come with friends and split up to get more variations of food.

Mark you calendars for this tasty event San Diego!