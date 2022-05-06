DEL MAR, Calif. — It’s a foodie’s dream come true: A popular night market with tens of thousands of fans is coming to San Diego County for the first time.

Foodieland, an event series that started in Berkeley in 2019, will serve up a delicious array of multicultural food at the Del Mar Fairgrounds May 13 to 15.

The night market brings over 120 food vendors along with more than 50 retail stands, art, games and entertainment.

Organizer Michelle Tung said Foodieland’s culinary offerings are like food you’d find at the county fair “and then more,” ranging from classic treats like oversized hot dogs and fries to more trendy dishes, with a special emphasis on Asian and Mexican cuisine.

“Instagram-able” and “innovative” are the watch words here.

The event’s mouthwatering Instagram account showcases dishes ranging from giant prawns and oysters to cheesesteaks, chicken skins, potato swirls, bao buns and yakisoba noodles.

Don’t forget dessert: Try paletas, cake pops, ube ice cream and mini-pancakes dressed like ice cream sundaes. Wash it all down with fresh juices, tropical smoothies or a boba tea.

Tung’s tip for first-timers? Divide and conquer. Previous events have drawn thousands of eager foodies, and lines will unavoidably grow long.

Beyond packing their patience, groups should come up with a plan, highlight each vendor they want to visit, and then split into pairs or go solo to stand in line all at the same time. Then they can meet back in the middle and enjoy the spoils sooner, Tung said.

To stay up to date while in attendance, people can also follow Foodieland on social media. Organizers will provide live updates on their Instagram story, sharing news about the shortest and longest lines.

Gates open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

You must buy tickets online ahead of time. Admission is $5 and free for kids under 5 years old. The Del Mar Fairgrounds charges $10 for parking on site at 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard.

Some stands only take cash, so it’s a good idea to bring some paper money with you. If you forget, there will be ATMs on site.

No pets are allowed, only service animals.

Learn more and buy tickets on the Foodieland San Diego website.