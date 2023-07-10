Guests visiting the “Happiest Place on Earth” won’t be able to enjoy one of Disney California Adventure’s more popular attractions for part of the summer.

Beginning on July 17, Toy Story Midway Mania will close for a month-long refurbishment, according to the Disneyland calendar.

On the classic Toy Story Midway Mania! in Pixar Pier, Disneyland Resort guests will don 3-D glasses and join Woody and friends in a virtual gallery of exciting carnival games based on the hit animated film series. (Gene Duncan/Disneyland)

The interactive 4-D attraction is one of the most popular rides at DCA, with guests waiting, at times, over three hours to experience it, according to Thrill Data.

The ride is expected to re-open on Aug. 18.

However, it’s not all bad news since other attractions, like Soarin’ Around the World and Alice in Wonderland, are expected to reopen soon after their extensive refurbishments.

Soarin’ Around the World, a ride that simulates flying through the air as riders travel to iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Taj Mahal, will reopen on July 15.

Alice in Wonderland, located at Disneyland Park, is expected to reopen on July 21.

The Disneyland monorail, often used as an alternative transit option into the parks, temporarily stopped service on July 5 and is expected to reopen to guests on Aug. 31.

Disney blog WDWNT previously reported on the poor state of the rail system.

Scheduled refurbishments aren’t anything new to Disneyland. The resort regularly schedules downtime at its attractions for critical repairs and upgrades.