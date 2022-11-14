SAN DIEGO — International popstar P!NK announced her Summer Carnival 2023 tour on Monday and her lineup shows a stop at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer will perform on Oct. 3 as part of her biggest North American tour to date, according to a press release.

Special guests Brandi Carlile and 2022 Hall of Fame inductees, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will join P!NK on select dates. There will also be guest appearances from Grouplove and KidCutUp.

The 21-city tour is set to kick off on July 24 in Toronto, Ontario and San Diego will mark P!NK’s 18th stop.

Presale tickets are available for Citi credit cardholders on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. until Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.

P!NK has released eight studio albums, one greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has sold out arenas all over the world, said the press release.

This is the first musical performance announced for Snapdragon Stadium since Jimmy Buffett had to postpone what was suppose to be the first-ever concert at the new venue back in October.