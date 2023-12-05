SAN DIEGO — Pop superstar P!nk is returning to San Diego in 2024 after a sold-out show at Snapdragon Stadium earlier this year.

LiveNation announced on Tuesday that the three-time Grammy Award winner will be making a stop at Petco Park on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 as part of a 17-city extension of her “Summer Carnival Tour.”

The performance will feature all the vibrant touches of the 2023 shows, including incredible aerial acrobatics, exciting dance routines and multiple costume changes.

As with this year’s performances, P!nk will also have appearances by other renowned musicians on select dates like 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Sheryl Crow. The Script and KidCutUp will support the tour across all dates, according to LiveNation.

Pre-sale tickets are available for Citi cardholders on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. and will run until Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. Verizon customers will also have access to a presale during this time through “Verizon Up.”

General sale will start on Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation. Fans will also be able to purchase VIP packages with the sale.

P!nk has released eight studio albums throughout her solo career, earning her numerous accolades that have cemented her as “pop royalty.”

With hit songs like “Just Give Me a Reason” and “So What,” she has sold more than than 60 million album equivalents and 75 million singles, making her one of the best selling singers worldwide.

P!nk joins a growing list of artists that will be visiting Petco Park next year, including Billy Joel and Sting, Green Day, Foo Fighters and blink-182.

P!nk’s 2024 Summer Carnival Tour will kick off on Aug. 10 in St. Louis. Petco Park in San Diego will mark the tour’s 8th stop.