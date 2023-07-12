SAN DIEGO — Playboi Carti is making a stop in San Diego as part of his Antagonist world tour, it was announced Wednesday.

The rapper, known for his hits like “Magnolia” and “Sky,” will be performing at Pechanga Arena on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the San Diego show will go on sale Friday, July 14 at noon and will range from $44.50 to $154.50 before fees, according to AXS.

You can register for early access to tickets here.

This will be Playboi Carti’s first headlining tour since 2021 after the release of his Billboard 200 chart-topping album “Whole Lotta Red.”

The Antagonist tour will kick with a Sept. 6 show in Denver, stopping at major U.S. cities before heading to Europe and closing out with a Dec. 4 show at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The rap music superstar recently performed at several major music festivals like Rolling Loud California in Los Angeles, Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in Chicago and the Wireless Festival in London.

Supporting Playboi Carti on the tour will be up-and-coming rappers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang.

Playboi Carti joins a growing list of major acts scheduled to perform at Pechanga Arena in 2023 including Luis Miguel, The 1975, Bert Kreischer, Ice Cube, Romeo Santos, Jo Koy, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and Depeche Mode.

Pechanga Arena is located at 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard in San Diego’s Midway District.