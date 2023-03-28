SAN DIEGO — Indie rock staples Pixies and Modest Mouse are coming to San Diego.

The show will take place at Sep. 16 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park as part of Pixies 2022-2023 World Tour.

On Tuesday, Pixies announced the final leg of their world tour that started in Mar. 2022, and their third North American run of the tour. The San Diego performance is scheduled to be the final show.

Modest Mouse will co-headline all the North American dates that were added Tuesday, including the San Diego show.

Tickets for the San Diego show go on sale Friday, Mar. 31 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased here.

Known for their classic indie rock hits, like “Where is My Mind?” and “Here Comes Your Man,” Pixies have played shows in Europe, Japan, Australia and more on their world tour, which is in support of the group’s latest album, Doggerel, which released in 2022.

You can find more information on upcoming tour dates and locations here.

Co-headlining the last leg of the tour will be Modest Mouse, known for their catchy tunes like “Float On” and “Ocean Breathes Salty.”

The band will be joined with a performance by special guest Cat Power on all the newly announced dates, a news release said.

Pixies’ concerts are notorious for not having a pre-determined set list, guaranteeing a unique experience at every show as the band members come prepare to play any number of the 90-100 songs they have rehearsed. The “next song” is the one that “feels right,” the band says.