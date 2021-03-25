Photos: Jessica Walter through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Jessica Walter, known for her roles in “Arrested Development” and “Amy Prentiss,” has died at the age of 80.

The actor died in her sleep at home in New York City on Wednesday, her daughter confirmed to the Associated Press.

Walter’s career spanned the screen and stage. She began working in her hometown of New York City and over the five following decades, made appearances in a bevy of films, including in Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut “Play Misty for Me.”

Walter’s feature debut was in the 1964 film “Lilith,” with Warren Beatty, Jean Seberg and Gene Hackman, who was also on his first film.

She also snagged a role in John Frankenheimer’s racing epic “Grand Prix,” from 1966, as the glamorous but discontented wife of a Formula 1 racer who falls for another driver.

That same year she appeared in Sidney Lumet’s “The Group,” a female-led ensemble about the graduates of a prestigious university (Walter played the catty Libby), and acted for Lumet again in 1968’s “Bye Bye Braverman.”

Walter’s daughter said the actor will be remembered for her work and for her wit, class and love of life.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.