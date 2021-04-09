Photos: DMX through the years

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Iconic rapper and actor DMX died Friday at the age of 50, his family announced.

The entertainer, born Earl Simmons, “passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” the family wrote in a statement.

As the news spread Friday, fans of Simmons’ music and movies shared their favorite memories of the hip-hop artist, who rapped with a trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!” as an ad-lib.

DMX, who grew up in Yonkers, made his rap debut in 1998 and released seven albums in a career that included three Grammy nominations. He also acted in several movies. But substance abuse was a struggle for him over the years, including in 2019 when he canceled shows to go to a rehabilitation facility.

Nevertheless, he retained his standing among fans. Many of them had gathered outside the New York hospital where he was being treated before his death, chanting his name and offering up prayers.

