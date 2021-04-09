Photos: DMX through the years

  • 386534 06: Rapper DMX and actor Steven Segal attend the premiere of Exit Wounds March 9, 2001 at the Ziefeld theatre in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)
  • E367235 DMX stars as Silk in "Romeo Must Die." Photo credit: Kharen Hill 2000 Warner Bros.
  • 393469 09: (L to R) DMX, Keith Murray, Method Man and Red Man arrive arrive at the Source Hip-Hop Awards August 20, 2001 in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • DMX performs at The Source Hip-Hop Music Awards 2001 at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida. 8/20/01 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
  • MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper DMX performs for "MTV2's 2$Bill Concert Series" at the Jackie Gleason Theatre September 22, 2003 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
  • LAS VEGAS - DECEMBER 2: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Musician DMX performs on stage during the "1st Annual Video Game Awards" at the MGM Grand Garden Arena December 2, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show premieres on Spike T.V. Thursday, December 4 at 9:00PM ET/PT. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
  • PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 19: Rapper DMX walks on Main Street during the 2004 Sundance Film Festival January 19, 2004 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Rapper and actor DMX is released from Queens Precinct 112 on June 25, 2004 in New York City. DMX - whose real name is Earl Simmons - was arrested along with another man, Jackie Hudgins, on charges of attempted robbery, criminal impersonation and criminal mischief. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Rapper DMX performs onstage at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on September 23, 2009 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: Rapper DMX smokes a cigarette during the 2012 Rock the Bells Festival press conference and Fan Appreciation Party on at Santos Party House on June 13, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
  • INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: DMX (L) performs onstage with DJ Snake during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and DMX perform onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
  • INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
  • THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 2013 -- Pictured: (l-r) DMX during an interview with host Jay Leno on March 13, 2001 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
  • Hip-hop recording artist Earl Simmons, aka DMX leaves the U.S. District Court with his attorney Murray Richman (R) after being arraigned, July 14, 2017, in New York City. Simmons is accused engaging in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the IRS and to avoid paying $1.7 million of tax liabilities / AFP PHOTO / DOMINICK REUTER (Photo credit should read DOMINICK REUTER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • CHICAGO, IL - JULY 23: Rapper DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion on July 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 28: DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center on June 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Iconic rapper and actor DMX died Friday at the age of 50, his family announced.

The entertainer, born Earl Simmons, “passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” the family wrote in a statement.

As the news spread Friday, fans of Simmons’ music and movies shared their favorite memories of the hip-hop artist, who rapped with a trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!” as an ad-lib.

DMX, who grew up in Yonkers, made his rap debut in 1998 and released seven albums in a career that included three Grammy nominations. He also acted in several movies. But substance abuse was a struggle for him over the years, including in 2019 when he canceled shows to go to a rehabilitation facility.

Nevertheless, he retained his standing among fans. Many of them had gathered outside the New York hospital where he was being treated before his death, chanting his name and offering up prayers.

You can look through a gallery of photos from over the year’s of Simmons’ career above.

