Photos: Comic Con Museum details released, slated for summer 2021 opening

San Diego Comic-Con released new details Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, on the Comic-Con Museum, slated for a grand opening next summer in Balboa Park.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego Comic-Con released new details Thursday on the Comic-Con Museum, slated for a grand opening next summer in Balboa Park.

Though it is on track to open its doors at the 68,000-square foot Federal Building in the park’s Palisades section in mid-2021, the museum will not completed until 2024, with portions of it opening in phases until then.

Comic-Con officials say the museum has reached the halfway mark toward its $34 million funding goal, with funds raised so far from larger corporate contributions and sponsorships, as well as donations from thousands of charter members, who have made contributions ranging from $10 to $1,200 to the cause.

Organizers say the museum is a way to expand Comic-Con’s accessibility beyond the limited window of the annual convention, and will operate as a major tourism driver for the San Diego region, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic abates.

“The Comic-Con Museum brings an exciting and innovative new attraction to Balboa Park and San Diego, for residents and visitors alike,” said Patti Roscoe, chair of the museum’s Steering Committee. “Cultural tourism is on the rise, and we want to contribute to the city’s standing as a leader in popular culture, the creative arts and Balboa Park’s overall resurgence.”

Some of the museum’s features outlined in Comic-Con’s plans include utilizing 25,000 square feet for rotating exhibits, a year-round schedule of programs such as meet-and-greets with creators, concerts, watch parties and an Education Center offering programs for literacy, visual and performing arts, STEAM and career readiness.

An online museum will also be available for those who cannot travel to San Diego, and organizers say the museum will offer ADA accessibility, interpreters on hand and sensory-reduced experiences when needed, making it accessible to a wide variety of fans.

Many of the new details included in the museum’s Long-Range Comprehensive plan had not previously been shared with the public, but can be viewed at comic-con.org/museum/long-range-comprehensive-plan.