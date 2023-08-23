SAN DIEGO — A free festival is coming to Balboa Park Saturday in celebration of the cultural heritage of the Philippines.

Hosted by the SAMAHAN Filipino American Performing Arts & Education Center, the 36th annual Philippine Cultural Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Park Boulevard and Presidents Way.

When asked what eventgoers can expected this weekend, Jhenice Villanueva with the arts and education center said, “A fun-filled day — lots of food, lots of desserts, lots of entertainment.”

Attendees to this family-oriented festival will see a showcase of Philippine culture and performing arts, such as presentations of “colorful folk dances of the different regions of the Philippines.” One of those dances includes the binasuan, or “a dance with glasses.”

“The dance is not only danced with the glasses in their hands, but they also balance them on their head,” Villanueva explained to FOX 5. “So the goal is — don’t spill.”

Other things to expect include traditional and indigenous Filipino attire, martial arts exhibitions, arts and crafts and an array of food vendors selling Filipino delicacies. You may want to try the pancit, adobo, or the culture’s famous summer treat called “Halo Halo.”

For boba lovers, this tea-based drink will be served fresh at this festival. Villanueva also highlighted a drink called “The One” — a concoction of strawberry, banana, pineapple, peach and almond milk.

For the first time ever, the festival will be holding a shoe drive fundraiser to support impoverished communities in places like Haiti and Honduras, among others.

“This is to support microenterprises from countries located in South America and Africa. So we are excepting gently used, worn and even new shoes during out festival,” explained Villanueva. “Donors can receive a raffle ticket in exchange for their donation and we’ll have drawings throughout the day.”

San Diego is home to the second largest Filipino community in the U.S.