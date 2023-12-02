SAN DIEGO — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is set to host multi-platinum rock music legend Peter Frampton next spring.

The San Diego Symphony announced Friday that it will present a concert with the GRAMMY Award winner as part of his 2024 “Never EVER Say Never Tour.”

Frampton is internationally celebrated as one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history.

Aside from being a solo artist, has had several collaborations with legendary artists such as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Dion, Hank Marvin, Ringo Starr, B.B. King, Mike McCready & Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam), Buddy Guy, Steve Miller, and many others.

Frampton has also been apart of influential bands The Herd and Humble Pie.

When it comes to accolades, Frampton was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2020. His 1976 seminal album “Frampton Comes Alive!” remains one of the top-selling live records of all time with over 17 million units sold worldwide.

This tour marks Frampton’s 60th year of touring.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, Dec. 8th at 10 a.m. at www.TheShell.org. The show date is set for Sunday, April 14, 2024.

For those who want to attend, be sure to create a reminder for yourself labeled “Show Me the Way.”